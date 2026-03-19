Germany's Monforts Boosts Turkmen Textile Industry With Equipment Deliveries - Manager (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over the past decade, Germany's Monforts has delivered multiple complete finishing ranges to Turkmen textile enterprises, Thomas Päffgen, Area Sales Manager at Monforts, told Trend.

According to him, these projects have included MONTEX stenter lines, MONFORTEX sanforising systems and THERMEX continuous dyeing technologies installed within large-scale textile complexes. Most recently, we have supplied a number of MONTEXCOAT machines.

Thomas Päffgen indicated that the importance of these deliveries lies not only in the quantity of machinery supplied but also in their role within Turkmenistan's vertically integrated textile production chain, covering all stages from cotton preparation to final finishing.

"The significance of these deliveries lies not simply in the number of machines supplied, but in the role they play within the production chain. Turkmenistan's textile sector is structured around vertical integration - from cotton preparation and spinning through weaving or knitting to final finishing. Finishing technology determines dimensional stability, shrinkage control and colour consistency, all of which are essential for export markets, particularly in home textiles such as bed linen and towelling," Päffgen said.

The Manager noted that in recent years, the focus in the sector has shifted from increasing capacity to consolidating quality, with attention to process optimisation, energy efficiency and product consistency.

"Many of the installations supplied earlier are now operating at a mature stage, and the focus is on process optimisation, energy efficiency and product consistency rather than purely adding new throughput," he added.

Monforts is a German company specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-tech equipment for the textile industry. Founded in 1884, it is one of the leading suppliers of finishing systems for textile mills worldwide. The company offers solutions for fabric finishing, such as stenter machines, sanforizing systems, and continuous dyeing, aimed at improving product quality and enhancing production efficiency. Monforts is also actively involved in developing sustainable technologies, such as energy-efficient and resource-conserving fabric processing methods, and has strong connections with major global textile manufacturers.