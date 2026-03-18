Tired Despite A Good Sleep Score? Experts Offer 7 Ways To Optimise Your Rest In The UAE

Waking up before dawn to squeeze in a workout‭, ‬answering Slack messages across time zones and then scrolling in bed‭ ‬“just to switch off”‭: ‬This was everyday life for one Dubai‐based real estate executive until his body hit a wall‭. ‬He was sleeping 5-6‭ ‬hours a night‭, ‬his tracker showed‭ ‬“great efficiency”‭, ‬but he woke up tired‭, ‬foggy and increasingly anxious‭. ‬

Working with a stress and sleep coach‭, ‬he learned that his nervous system never really dropped out of stress mode‭: ‬elevated cortisol was suppressing melatonin‭, ‬delaying sleep and creating a vicious cycle of exhaustion by day and hyper‐alertness at night‭. ‬

His turnaround began not with any‭ ‬“miracle”‭ ‬supplement‭, ‬but with a 20‐minute wind‐down window‭, ‬a fixed wake‐time‭, ‬less late‐night screen time and‭, ‬most importantly‭, ‬a new mindset that made him understand how sleep wasn't an‭ ‬“add‐on”‭ ‬to his productivity but its mere foundation‭. ‬

Recent data from Oura shows UAE residents sleep slightly less than the global average‭, ‬yet score among the world's most‭ ‬“efficient”‭ ‬sleepers‭ ‬-‭ ‬they fall asleep quickly and stay asleep once they do‭. ‬Experts say this reflects a culture of long days‭, ‬late socialising‭, ‬heavy screen use and time‐zone‐spanning work that compresses rest into a shorter window‭. ‬

“Less hours of uninterrupted‭, ‬efficient sleep can sometimes be more restorative than a longer but fragmented night‭. ‬Though‭, ‬the body still requires sufficient total sleep time‭,‬”‭ ‬notes Dr Yousef Said‭, ‬medical director at Metabolic Health‭, ‬Dubai‭. ‬Chronic short sleep‭, ‬even when efficient‭, ‬impairs insulin sensitivity‭, ‬appetite regulation and long‐term metabolic health‭, ‬raising the risk of weight gain and Type 2‭ ‬diabetes‭.‬

Sleep coach Shivani Bhattacharya sees the same paradox in her practice‭. ‬Many professionals may proudly boast their sleep scores‭,‬‭ ‬yet feel tired and reactive‭. ‬“Efficient sleep is valuable‭, ‬but it shouldn't replace adequate sleep‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭, ‬adding that when‭ ‬“the sleep window is too short‭, ‬the body often misses later REM‐rich cycles needed for emotional processing‭, ‬memory‭, ‬and resilience”‭. ‬

So‭, ‬how do you optimise sleep in a country built on late dinners‭, ‬AC‐blasted offices and a culture of 24x7‭ ‬connectivity‭, ‬without pretending everyone can live like a wellness influencer‭? ‬These UAE‐based experts offer practical insights‭:

For a female CEO balancing long work hours‭, ‬leadership pressures and the emotional load that comes with modern ambition‭, ‬sleep could easily become the first thing to compromise‭. ‬But for Ruby Ubhi‭, ‬CEO of Maaha People‭, ‬good sleep is not about chasing perfection or subscribing to a rigid idea of wellness‭. ‬

“I prioritise quality over quantity‭, ‬but I also know I need a minimum amount to function well‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬challenging the culture of optimisation that often turns rest into another performance metric‭. ‬

Her focus has shifted from squeezing sleep into productivity culture to seeing it as an act of respect for human potential‭. ‬Reading Matthew Walker's‭ ‬Why We Sleep‭ ‬nudged her to rethink habits like afternoon coffee‭. ‬She now avoids caffeine after midday and mostly drinks decaf‭, ‬relying on tiredness‭ ‬-‭ ‬not stimulants‭ ‬-‭ ‬to tell her when to rest‭. ‬

Crucially‭, ‬she also challenges the internalised guilt that slowing down means laziness‭. ‬“I know the world is not going to end because I got a full night's sleep‭.‬”

However‭, ‬sleep doesn't really start when your head hits the pillow‭. ‬“It starts with how you wind down your day‭,‬”‭ ‬says Bhattacharya‭. ‬“Even a consistent 20‐minute buffer of dim lights‭, ‬stretching or reading helps cortisol drop and nudges melatonin to increase‭, ‬improving both sleep onset and total nightly rest‭.‬”

Several experts point out that optimising sleep in the UAE isn't only about personal discipline‭, ‬it's also about the work culture‭. ‬“The real question is whether we're creating work cultures where people can rest and recover as they need‭. ‬Not just CEOs or the people in power‭,‬”‭ ‬says Ubhi‭. ‬Late‐night alerts‭, ‬“always‐on”‭ ‬expectations and glorified exhaustion make it harder for employees to truly switch off‭.‬

Dr Ryan Copeland‭, ‬regional medical director at International SOS‭, ‬sees the consequences in corporate health data‭. ‬Short sleep‭, ‬fragmented nights and constant alert‐checking are common among employees and expatriates‭, ‬especially during periods of regional uncertainty that push communications‭ ‬later into the evening‭. ‬

“The result is higher accident risk‭, ‬slower reaction times and impaired judgment‭, ‬which is particularly worrying in pressure‐heavy roles‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“On the health side‭, ‬chronic sleep loss raises blood pressure‭, ‬inflammation and lowers immunity‭, ‬compounding stress in prolonged‭ ‬crises‭.‬”‭ ‬

Both underline a simple but underused solution‭: ‬a fixed wake‐up time‭. ‬“A fixed wake‐up time‭, ‬more than any gadget‭, ‬anchors your circadian rhythm and improves sleep drive at night‭,‬”‭ ‬Dr Copeland adds‭. ‬

When this is supported‭ ‬-‭ ‬not sabotaged‭ ‬-‭ ‬by company norms‭ (‬reasonable meeting times‭, ‬fewer midnight emails‭, ‬realistic response expectations‭), ‬employees can maintain healthier rhythms even in demanding sectors‭.‬

Living in the Gulf means your bedroom is constantly fighting two extremes‭: ‬desert heat outside and ice‐cold AC inside‭. ‬For biohacker and nutritionist Joy Somers‭, ‬the UAE's climate shows up clearly in her experience‭. ‬

“Summer nights push core body temperature up‭, ‬cutting deep sleep by 20-30‭ ‬minutes‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬based on her Gabit Ring metrics‭. ‬Constant AC‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬dries the air‭, ‬increases snoring and silently dehydrates‭, ‬“all of which drag down Heart Rate Variability‭ (‬HRV‭) ‬and recovery”‭.‬

A cooling mattress topper set to 16-18°C‭, ‬blackout curtains‭, ‬a humidifier with HEPA filter‭, ‬evening electrolytes with extra potassium and red‐light routines to protect melatonin despite late sunsets are some of Somer's sleep‭ ‬“hacks”‭. ‬These tweaks‭, ‬she says‭, ‬restored her sleep efficiency even in 45°C heat‭.‬

Somers frames sleep as‭ ‬“the number one biohack everyone needs to focus on”‭, ‬but her own journey shows that gadgets alone aren't enough‭. ‬

After battling chronic insomnia in her late 20s‭, ‬she rebuilt her sleep using a‭ ‬“layered biohacking stack”‭: ‬a strict 10pm–6am window‭, ‬morning sunlight within 30‭ ‬minutes of waking‭, ‬magnesium glycinate and apigenin 45‭ ‬minutes before bed‭, ‬and a 10‐minute NSDR‭ (‬non‐sleep deep rest‭) ‬protocol midday‭.

‬Within three weeks‭, ‬her Gabit sleep score jumped from the 60s to 85+‭, ‬and later‭, ‬targeted peptides like DSIP‭ (‬Delta Sleep‐Inducing Peptide‭) ‬further deepened her delta‐wave sleep‭, ‬all taken under medical supervision‭.‬

To this‭, ‬Dr Copeland adds‭, ‬it's important to not treat supplements as magic cures‭. ‬Magnesium and L‐theanine may aid relaxation‭, ‬while melatonin can help with timing for jet lag or shifted schedules‭. ‬

"But all should be used at the lowest effective dose‭, ‬short‐term and alongside strong habits‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“Persistent fatigue despite‭ ‬'good'‭ ‬sleep hygiene is reason to see a doctor‭, ‬not to pile on more stimulants or pills‭.‬”‭ ‬

If your lifestyle keeps your nervous system in low‐grade fight‐or‐flight‭, ‬no amount of new pillows will fix your sleep‭. ‬Wellness coach Sanam Edwards observes that overstimulation‭, ‬work pressure‭,‬‭ ‬late nights and screens leave many clients‭ ‬“tired but unable to switch off”‭ ‬their bodies‭, ‬holding stress even when they lie down‭.‬‭ ‬Her work focuses on creating safety in the body again through energy healing‭, ‬breathwork‭, ‬grounding and sound‭. ‬

“People often ease up quickly in sessions and as their nervous systems begin to get regulated‭, ‬sleep and recovery begin to improve organically‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭, ‬advocating a simple‭ ‬“sleep energy environment”‭: ‬dim lights‭, ‬fewer screens‭, ‬cleared clutter‭, ‬calming scents and 5-10‭ ‬minutes of silence before bed‭. ‬“Small rituals can shift the energy of a space beautifully‭,‬”‭ ‬says Edwards‭.‬

On the other hand‭, ‬Bhattacharya uses methods like CBT‐I principles to help clients stop labelling themselves as insomniacs and reduce the performance anxiety around sleep‭. ‬“Techniques like box breathing‭ (‬inhaling for four seconds‭, ‬holding for four‭, ‬exhaling for four‭, ‬pausing for four‭) ‬also lower nervous system arousal‭, ‬while mindfulness and journaling help offload racing thoughts in culturally diverse populations like the UAE‭.‬”

Metabolic Health's Joelle Debs sees naps as a legitimate tool in hot climates‭. ‬“If used wisely‭, ‬brief daytime naps of 20-30‭ ‬minutes can boost alertness and cognitive performance without harming night‐time sleep‭, ‬especially when high temperatures make daytime activity draining‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬“But long or late‐afternoon naps reduce sleep pressure and make it harder to fall asleep at night‭.‬”

Bhattacharya regularly encounters‭ ‬“revenge bedtime procrastination”‭ ‬in UAE clients‭: ‬after a tightly scheduled day‭, ‬they stay up late on phones or laptops just to reclaim personal time‭. ‬

“In such cases‭, ‬rather than banning screens outright‭, ‬I encourage people to batch social media and emails earlier in the evening‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬“You can set a‭ ‬'last work message'‭ ‬time and then create a realistic 15-20‭ ‬minute pre‐sleep ritual that still respects family and social life‭.‬”‭ ‬

Beyond feeling groggy‭, ‬disrupted sleep also has deeper consequences for physical and mental health‭. ‬“Short or fragmented sleep increases insulin resistance‭, ‬elevates cortisol and skews hunger hormones‭, ‬driving cravings for high‐calorie‭, ‬carb‐heavy foods and making weight management harder‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Dr Yousef‭. ‬“Over time‭, ‬this pattern raises the risk of metabolic disease‭.‬”

To this‭, ‬Dr Copeland adds that insufficient sleep also raises inflammation‭, ‬lowers immunity‭, ‬and impairs performance during exercise‭, ‬which many people rely on to manage stress and protect mental health‭. ‬“Better sleep hygiene‭, ‬paradoxically‭, ‬makes workouts more effective and further builds resilience‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬

On the mood and cognition side‭, ‬Bhattacharya describes how chronic stress and poor sleep gradually erode the prefrontal cortex's ability to regulate emotions‭. ‬“People become more reactive‭, ‬less clear‐headed and feel like each day is harder to cope with‭, ‬even if their trackers say their sleep is‭ ‬'fine'‭.‬”

For anyone in the UAE waking up tired despite‭ ‬“enough”‭ ‬hours‭, ‬Dr Copeland suggests first checking for common culprits‭: ‬heavy evening meals‭, ‬caffeine after midday‭, ‬late screens‭, ‬or untreated medical issues like sleep apnoea or reflux‭. ‬If fatigue persists for two weeks despite solid habits‭, ‬it may be wise to get a medical review‭. ‬

Most importantly‭, ‬optimising your sleep isn't about achieving some fancy 10‐step routine‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬try combining a few high‐impact solutions with an honest look at how work‭, ‬culture‭, ‬hormones and climate actually shape your nights‭. ‬As Somers puts it‭, ‬when women‭ (‬and men‭) ‬start prioritising recovery as seriously as performance‭, ‬“everything else‭ ‬-‭ ‬be it hormones‭, ‬mood‭, ‬productivity‭ ‬-‭ ‬will fall into place”‭.‬

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