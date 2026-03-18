QCB Maintains Current Interest Rates
Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) decided on Wednesday to maintain the current interest rates for QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR), QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR), and QCB Repo Rate (QCBRR) following an assessment of Qatar's current monetary policy.
In a statement published on its official X platform, the QCB confirmed that it will keep the QCBDR at 3.85 percent and the QCBLR at 4.35 percent, and QCBRR at 4.10 percent.
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