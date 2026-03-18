Qatar Declares Iranian Embassy Military And Security Attachés 'Persona Non Grata'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note on Wednesday to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the State of Qatar stating that the State of Qatar considers both the military attaché and the security attaché at the Iranian Embassy, along with staff working in the two attaché offices, "persona non grata," and has requested that they leave the country within a maximum period of 24 hours.

This came during a meeting held today between the Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar, Ali Salehabadi.

The Ministry explained that the decision follows repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security in a clear breach of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Ministry stressed that the continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar to ensure the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law.