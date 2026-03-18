Won't Trade Ideology For Power: Debabrata Saikia Rejects Defection Buzz After Bordoloi Exit​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) Assam Leader of Opposition and senior Congress figure Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday categorically dismissed any speculation about a possible defection to the BJP, asserting his steadfast commitment to the Congress party's ideology and principles in the wake of former Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi's recent resignation. ​

Bordoloi's exit from the Congress and his subsequent move to join the BJP have triggered political debate in the state, with several leaders reacting to the development. ​

Describing the development as“regrettable,” Saikia acknowledged Bordoloi's long association with the Congress, noting that the party had entrusted him with key responsibilities and positions over the years. ​

“The Congress gave him due respect and opportunities. His sudden departure raises concerns about political consistency and the sense of responsibility expected from senior leaders,” Saikia told reporters. ​

Reacting to remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggesting that Saikia could also switch sides, the Congress leader rejected the claim outright, calling it“misleading” and politically motivated. ​

“My politics is not driven by the lure of power or position. It is rooted in ideology, values, and a deep commitment to public service,” he said, adding that his personal principles, shaped by his upbringing, remain non-negotiable. ​

Saikia stressed that maintaining public trust is central to his political journey and reaffirmed his resolve to serve the people with integrity. ​

“The support and goodwill of the people are my greatest strength. I will continue to work with honesty and dedication,” he added. ​

The remarks come at a time of heightened political activity in Assam, as parties intensify preparations and realignments ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, fuelling speculation over potential shifts and strategies within major political formations.