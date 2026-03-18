Swiss Energy Supply Is Secure Despite Conflict In Middle East, Say Officials
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Energieversorgung in der Schweiz trotz Krieg im Iran sicher
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Read more: Energieversorgung in der Schweiz trotz Krieg im Iran s
A meeting of a national committee responsible for energy supply security was held on Tuesday, attended by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Energy Minister Albert Rösti.
The committee will meet again“as soon as a change in the situation emerges”, the Federal Council said in a statement.
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The group's last meeting was in March 2022, a few weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine.
In view of the current stability of supply in Switzerland, the Federal Council has no legal basis to intervene in the market. But if a serious shortage were to emerge, measures prepared in advance, such as the release of mandatory oil reserves, would be implemented.More More Climate adaptation US oil buoys Swiss fossil fuel needs amid Middle East conflict
This content was published on Mar 17, 2026 The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted the global transport of oil and gas. A look at where the fossil fuels consumed in Switzerland come from.Read more: US oil buoys Swiss fossil fuel needs amid Middle East con Global impact
The conflict in the Middle East has caused energy prices to rise and has had an impact on global energy supply.
Switzerland announced last week that it would not participate for now in the voluntary release of oil reserves by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
According to the government, these reserves are held by the companies that market the products. They can cover national needs for petroleum products for 4.5 months and for kerosene for 3 months, a spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) told the Keystone-ATS news agency.
This corresponds to approximately 14.5 million barrels of petrol and diesel, 8.6 million barrels of heating oil and 2.4 million barrels of kerosene.More More Foreign Affairs Where Switzerland stands on the Iran war
This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 Neutral Switzerland's position in the Middle East conflict is sensitive regarding the United States.Read more: Where Switzerland stands on the Ira
Adapted from French by AI/sb
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