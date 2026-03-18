Centre Strengthens Solar Manufacturing With PLI, Exports Measures

MENAFN - KNN India)The government is undertaking multiple measures to strengthen domestic solar manufacturing and boost exports, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik informed the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) does not maintain a centralised database on the number of MSMEs engaged specifically in solar component manufacturing on a state-wise basis.

However, it maintains the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which provides details of solar PV module and cell manufacturers along with their capacities.

The minister noted that strong domestic demand for solar PV cells and modules continues to encourage participation from companies, including MSMEs, in the sector.

According to data from the Department of Commerce, India's exports of solar PV cells and modules increased from USD 885 million during April–December 2024 to around USD 994 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

To support the sector, the government is implementing several initiatives. These include the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, under which manufacturing capacity of over 48,000 MW has been awarded.

Domestic manufacturing is also being promoted through Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) provisions under schemes such as PM-KUSUM, CPSU Scheme Phase-II and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, mandating use of locally produced solar cells and modules where subsidies are provided.

In addition, the government has imposed Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on imports of solar PV cells and modules, while offering duty exemptions on select capital goods required for domestic manufacturing.

The government is also engaging with partner countries to promote solar supply chains and explore export opportunities for Indian manufacturers through bilateral discussions and trade agreements.

These measures are aimed at enhancing domestic capacity, reducing import dependence and positioning India as a key player in the global solar manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)