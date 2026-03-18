Skyland Properties Marks Key Milestone With Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Ashwood Residences

Published: Wed 18 Mar 2026, 4:56 PM

Skyland Properties officially broke ground on its debut project - Ashwood Residences - in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), in a ceremony that marked far more than a construction milestone. For Krish Raveshia, CEO of Skyland Properties and the driving force behind the Raveshia Realty legacy, the moment represented the culmination of decades of real estate excellence - and the confident arrival of a trusted name on Dubai's world stage.

The ceremony was attended by senior leadership, project consultants, and invited guests from the real estate and investment community. At the centre stood Raveshia, flanked by his team, hard hats on and branded shovels in hand, before the architectural rendering of Ashwood Residences - a contemporary multi-storey tower defined by its sleek glass facade and sculpted balcony design. The image captured not just a moment, but the weight of a legacy in motion.

The Raveshia name has long been synonymous with trust, quality, and an unwavering commitment to both homebuyers and investors. Built over decades in Mumbai's competitive real estate market, Raveshia Realty earned its reputation the hard way - project by project, promise by promise. Homebuyers came to trust the brand for reliable delivery and homes that stood the test of time; investors valued it for consistent capital appreciation and a developer that never compromised on fundamentals. That dual legacy is now being carried to the UAE.

Krish Raveshia, CEO, Skyland Properties, said:“We are not starting from scratch in Dubai - we are bringing decades of trust and a promise to homebuyers and investors alike that has never been broken. Ashwood Residences is our first chapter here, but the story began a long time ago.”

For Raveshia, launching in Dubai was both personal and strategic. The emirate's transparent regulatory framework, cosmopolitan base of homebuyers and investors, and world-class infrastructure made it the natural next frontier for Raveshia Realty's calibre. JVT was chosen with precision - a community that resonates with the very homebuyers and investors who trusted the Raveshia name in India, offering community living, strong rental yields, and long-term capital appreciation.

Ashwood Residences has been conceived as a statement of intent - a project that reflects the same ethos of quality and community that defined Raveshia Realty's decades-long success in India. The development will offer a curated selection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, each delivered to a premium specification with smart-home-ready infrastructure, high-quality finishes, and spatial layouts designed to maximise light and liveability.

The project's amenity offering speaks to the lifestyle expectations of today's Dubai buyer: a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, landscaped podium gardens, co-working lounges, children's play areas, and ground-level retail - all embedded within JVT's thriving community fabric.

Ashwood Residences

Developer: Skyland Properties

CEO: Krish Raveshia

Legacy: Raveshia Realty, Mumbai

Location: JVT, Dubai

Unit Types: Studios, 1BR & 2BR

Status: Construction commenced. Sales launch imminent.

Beyond specifications, Ashwood carries emotional weight. It is the developer's first formal chapter in Dubai - but not its first expression of conviction. For Skyland Properties, this is not about entering a new market; it is about planting a legacy in one of the world's most ambitious real estate destinations.

Dubai's residential market continues to show resilience and maturity, but within it, certain communities stand apart for their investment potential and liveability. Jumeirah Village Triangle is one such pocket - a family-friendly, strategically connected district that has evolved into a preferred location for both long-term residents and yield-conscious investors.

With proximity to major roads, schools, retail destinations, golf communities, and Dubai Marina, JVT offers the rare dual appeal of tranquil neighbourhood living and urban accessibility. It is this balance that makes the location ideal for a development like Ashwood Residences - one designed not only to sell, but to endure.

For investors, the project presents an opportunity to enter a trusted developer-led offering in a high-demand area with solid rental appetite and promising long-term capital growth. For homebuyers, it offers more than an address - it offers a product crafted with experience, designed with care, and backed by a name that understands what trust in real estate truly means.

Groundbreaking ceremonies often symbolise beginnings. But for those present at Ashwood Residences, this one also symbolised continuity - the continuation of a legacy that began in Mumbai and now rises in Dubai.

In a city that respects ambition but rewards credibility, Skyland Properties enters with both. Ashwood Residences is not just its first project in Dubai. It is its opening statement.

Positioned as one of the most design-forward developments in JVT.

Dubai doesn't need more buildings - it needs better homes. That's what we're here to deliver.