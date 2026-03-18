Qatar Condemns Iranian Brutal Attack On Ras Laffan Industrial City

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, which caused fires resulting in significant damage to the facility.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this assault a serious escalation, a blatant violation of the state's sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.

It affirmed that, despite Qatar's efforts to distance itself from the conflict since its outbreak and its commitment to avoiding any escalation, the Iranian side continues to target Qatar and neighboring countries in a reckless approach that undermines regional security and threatens international peace.

The Ministry stressed that Qatar has repeatedly called for refraining from targeting civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, including within the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in order to safeguard the resources of the region's peoples and preserve international peace and security.

“However, Iran continues its escalatory policies that push the region toward instability and draw countries that are not parties to the crisis into the conflict,” the statement said.

The Ministry also stated that this attack constitutes a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, renewing Qatar's call on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take the necessary measures to halt these serious violations and hold their perpetrators accountable.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and with the rights granted under international law for self-defense. It stressed that Qatar will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.