Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Held A Meeting With UK's Secretary Of State For Energy Security And Net Zero
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met today with the Rt. Hon. Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom.
Discussions during the meeting, which was held virtually, dealt with the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure the security of energy supplies.
His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with the United Kingdom.
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