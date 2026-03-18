Qatarenergy Confirms Ras Laffan Industrial City Subjected To Missile Attacks
Doha: QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks.
In a statement. it said that the emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused.
"All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," it added.
QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information.
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