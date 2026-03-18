Iraqi Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone At Perimeter Of Baghdad International Airport
Baghdad: An Iraqi security source reported Wednesday that air defenses shot down a drone at the perimeter of the logistics support area at Baghdad International Airport.
Overnight, Iraq announced the interception of two drones at the perimeter of Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq north of the country.
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