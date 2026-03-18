403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Calls for Restraint, Dialogue Amid Afghanistan -Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) China urges Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday to exercise restraint and return to dialogue following Kabul’s claims of deadly airstrikes on the Afghan capital.
The Afghan government reports that airstrikes late Monday around 9 pm (1630 GMT) struck the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, resulting in at least 408 fatalities, as stated by Interior Ministry officials.
Pakistan rejects the allegations, maintaining that its operations targeted Afghan military sites and ammunition depots in Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province. These conflicting claims could not be independently verified.
In response to the rising tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasizes the importance of dialogue. “Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries,” he says.
Lin adds: “China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue.”
He further notes that China has urged both sides to protect Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects, and pledges that Beijing will continue efforts to de-escalate tensions.
The Afghan government reports that airstrikes late Monday around 9 pm (1630 GMT) struck the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, resulting in at least 408 fatalities, as stated by Interior Ministry officials.
Pakistan rejects the allegations, maintaining that its operations targeted Afghan military sites and ammunition depots in Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province. These conflicting claims could not be independently verified.
In response to the rising tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasizes the importance of dialogue. “Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries,” he says.
Lin adds: “China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue.”
He further notes that China has urged both sides to protect Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects, and pledges that Beijing will continue efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment