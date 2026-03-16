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Reliance Digital strengthens presence in Burdwan with its tech destination at DVC More
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Burdwan, West Bengal, 15 March, 2026: Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retailer, continues to strengthen its presence in West Bengal with its store located at Parasmani Apartment, Kanainatshal North, GT Road, DVC More, Near Police Line, Burdwan – 713103.
The Reliance Digital store at DVC More, Burdwan offers customers an enhanced shopping experience with the widest range of latest electronics, attractive offers, and expert assistance, making it a one-stop destination for all technology needs in the region.
The store features a wide assortment of the latest consumer electronics and home appliances from leading national and international brands. Customers can explore products across categories including Smart TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras, and a wide range of accessories.
To ensure a seamless shopping experience, the store also offers support from Reliance Digital’s Expert Tech Squad, who assist customers with product selection, while resQ service experts provide reliable after-sales service and installation support.
Customers visiting the store can also enjoy exciting limited-period offers, including:
Exclusive Store Offers
•Buy Any TV – Get BPL Soundbar for just ₹1,299*
•Buy 75” or 65” TV – Get Air Conditioner FREE*
•Side-by-Side Refrigerators starting at ₹39,990*
•Buy BPL 32” TV – Get BPL 35W Soundbar FREE*
•Washing Machine Offers – Freebies worth ₹5,000 and Up to 20% Cashback*
Chill Fest – Air Conditioner Offers
•Buy AC with ₹1 Down Payment*
•1 EMI FREE*
•Up to ₹21,000 Cashback*
With fast delivery and quick installation services, customers can enjoy their new electronics without delay.
Reliance Digital currently offers more than 2,000 products from over 500 leading national and international brands, providing customers access to the latest technology at competitive prices.
Aligned with its brand philosophy of “Personalising Technology,” Reliance Digital aims to make advanced technology accessible and affordable for every household by offering attractive deals, Easy EMI options, and expert guidance to help customers choose the perfect products for their lifestyle.
About Reliance Digital
Reliance Digital is India’s largest electronics retailer, with a presence across 800+ cities, operating 610+ large format Reliance Digital stores and over 1800 My Jio stores across the country.
The brand offers more than 5,000 products from over 300 leading brands, covering a comprehensive range of consumer electronics and home appliances.
Reliance Digital stores are known for their trained and knowledgeable staff who help customers make informed technology choices, along with resQ, Reliance’s service arm and India’s only ISO-9001 certified electronics service brand, providing reliable after-sales support.
The Reliance Digital store at DVC More, Burdwan offers customers an enhanced shopping experience with the widest range of latest electronics, attractive offers, and expert assistance, making it a one-stop destination for all technology needs in the region.
The store features a wide assortment of the latest consumer electronics and home appliances from leading national and international brands. Customers can explore products across categories including Smart TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras, and a wide range of accessories.
To ensure a seamless shopping experience, the store also offers support from Reliance Digital’s Expert Tech Squad, who assist customers with product selection, while resQ service experts provide reliable after-sales service and installation support.
Customers visiting the store can also enjoy exciting limited-period offers, including:
Exclusive Store Offers
•Buy Any TV – Get BPL Soundbar for just ₹1,299*
•Buy 75” or 65” TV – Get Air Conditioner FREE*
•Side-by-Side Refrigerators starting at ₹39,990*
•Buy BPL 32” TV – Get BPL 35W Soundbar FREE*
•Washing Machine Offers – Freebies worth ₹5,000 and Up to 20% Cashback*
Chill Fest – Air Conditioner Offers
•Buy AC with ₹1 Down Payment*
•1 EMI FREE*
•Up to ₹21,000 Cashback*
With fast delivery and quick installation services, customers can enjoy their new electronics without delay.
Reliance Digital currently offers more than 2,000 products from over 500 leading national and international brands, providing customers access to the latest technology at competitive prices.
Aligned with its brand philosophy of “Personalising Technology,” Reliance Digital aims to make advanced technology accessible and affordable for every household by offering attractive deals, Easy EMI options, and expert guidance to help customers choose the perfect products for their lifestyle.
About Reliance Digital
Reliance Digital is India’s largest electronics retailer, with a presence across 800+ cities, operating 610+ large format Reliance Digital stores and over 1800 My Jio stores across the country.
The brand offers more than 5,000 products from over 300 leading brands, covering a comprehensive range of consumer electronics and home appliances.
Reliance Digital stores are known for their trained and knowledgeable staff who help customers make informed technology choices, along with resQ, Reliance’s service arm and India’s only ISO-9001 certified electronics service brand, providing reliable after-sales support.
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