Abu Samra Vital Pillar To Ensure Smooth Entry Of Food Supplies Into Qatar: Municipality Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the committee for follow-up on the implementation of food security policies, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, praised the high level of readiness at the Abu Samra border crossing, stressing that it represents one of the vital pillars for ensuring the smooth entry of goods and commodities into the State of Qatar under various circumstances, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of food supply chains and supporting the stability of local markets.

This came during an inspection tour conducted by His Excellency at the Land Customs Department at the Abu Samra border crossing, in the presence of HE Chairman of the General Authority of Customs, Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, to review the workflow at the customs facilities and follow up on procedures related to monitoring and auditing shipments of imported food products.

HE the Minister commended the role played by the General Authority of Customs in facilitating procedures and accelerating inspection and clearance processes for shipments, thereby enhancing the efficiency of food supply chains.

He also praised the efforts of the Permanent Committee for the Management of the Abu Samra border crossing in organizing operations, facilitating movement within the crossing, and maintaining continuous coordination among the concerned entities to ensure smooth workflow and achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency.

HE the Minister and the accompanying delegation inspected several customs facilities at the crossing, including customs inspection platforms for food commodities and X-ray screening mechanisms for trucks, in addition to reviewing customs initiatives and facilitations that contribute to accelerating the clearance procedures for food commodities, thereby supporting the smooth flow of these goods to the local market.

During a visual presentation delivered by the Land Customs Department, His Excellency was briefed on the role played by customs in securing the entry of goods and commodities into the country, as well as the nature of cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities concerned with food commodities, most notably the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology.

At the conclusion of the tour, HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that joint efforts among the concerned entities at the Abu Samra crossing and other ports of entry contribute to strengthening the stability of local markets and ensuring the sustainability of food supplies, thereby supporting the achievement of food security and keeping pace with the requirements of sustainable development in the State of Qatar.

This comes within the framework of following up on the integrated national food security system, which is based on proactive planning and enhancing the efficiency of import operations for goods and commodities entering the country, particularly in light of the current regional conditions.