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Trump Refuses Ceasefire with Iran, Calls Terms Insufficient
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not ready to agree to a deal to end military operations against Iran “because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”
In an interview with reports, Trump stated: "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," adding that any agreement would need to be “very solid.”
While he declined to outline all the conditions, Trump emphasized that a key requirement would be Iran’s commitment to fully abandon any nuclear ambitions as part of a ceasefire arrangement.
His comments come two weeks after the United States and Israel launched extensive strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. These attacks have disrupted global shipping, driven oil prices higher, and caused growing instability in the world economy. As the military campaign enters its third week, the strikes continue to exert significant pressure on global energy and financial markets.
Trump also said he is requesting assistance from other nations affected by the conflict to help keep the Strait of Hormuz secure, as oil price surges continue. He noted that several countries have pledged support, without specifying which ones, saying: "They've not only committed, but they think it's a great idea."
In an interview with reports, Trump stated: "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," adding that any agreement would need to be “very solid.”
While he declined to outline all the conditions, Trump emphasized that a key requirement would be Iran’s commitment to fully abandon any nuclear ambitions as part of a ceasefire arrangement.
His comments come two weeks after the United States and Israel launched extensive strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. These attacks have disrupted global shipping, driven oil prices higher, and caused growing instability in the world economy. As the military campaign enters its third week, the strikes continue to exert significant pressure on global energy and financial markets.
Trump also said he is requesting assistance from other nations affected by the conflict to help keep the Strait of Hormuz secure, as oil price surges continue. He noted that several countries have pledged support, without specifying which ones, saying: "They've not only committed, but they think it's a great idea."
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