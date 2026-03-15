AAHAR 2026 Concludes In Delhi With Record 1.5 Lakh Visitors

The 40th edition of AAHAR 2026, the International Food & Hospitality Fair, concluded on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing strong participation from industry stakeholders, global exhibitors and buyers, further reinforcing its position as one of Asia's leading B2B platforms for the food processing and hospitality sectors.

The exhibition witnessed over 1.5 lakh visitors, significantly exceeding the pre-event estimate of over one lakh visitors and facilitated more than 2,800 B2B meetings between exhibitors and buyers from India and overseas.

Fostering Growth in India's Food Sector

AAHAR 2026 witnessed participation from over 1,800 exhibitors from 17 countries, including 155 international exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of food products, processed foods, beverages, food processing technologies, packaging solutions and hospitality equipment, according to a release. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in association with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), AAHAR 2026 was inaugurated on March 10 by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and ran through March 14.

Speaking on the conclusion of the exhibition, ITPO Chairman Javed Ashraf said, "AAHAR continues to serve as an important platform for the food processing and hospitality industry, bringing together producers, exporters, technology providers and global buyers. The strong participation reflects the growing opportunities in India's food sector and the increasing interest in partnerships and trade. Initiatives such as AAHAR support the vision of positioning India as a global hub for processed food by promoting innovation, encouraging MSMEs and generating employment across the sector."

Spread across approximately 1,15,000 square metres, the exhibition brought together leading brands, exporters, technology providers, industry associations and institutional participants from India and abroad, making it one of the most comprehensive platforms for the sector.

Platform for MSMEs and Start-ups

The exhibition also provided a significant platform for MSMEs and start-ups, enabling them to showcase innovative products and technologies while connecting with domestic and international buyers. Several emerging enterprises utilised the platform to explore partnerships, expand market access and strengthen their presence in global value chains, the release noted.

Strong International Participation

For the first time, Italy participated as the Partner Country at AAHAR 2026. Country pavilions from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile and Thailand attracted significant visitor interest. Companies from Belgium, China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Vietnam also took part in the exhibition.

Special industry pavilions, including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Pavilion, MoFPI Pavilion, Foreign Participation Pavilion, Indian Confectionery Manufacturers Association (ICMA) Pavilion and FIFI Pavilion, highlighted export-oriented products, technological innovations and emerging trends in the food processing and hospitality sectors.

Special Events and Digital Engagement

The exhibition also featured several special events such as Culinary Art India 2026, the Hospitality Challenge, industry seminars and interactive sessions, providing opportunities for knowledge sharing, skill demonstration and industry networking.

The AAHAR 2026 Official Mobile App recorded over 20,000 downloads, reflecting strong digital engagement from visitors, buyers and exhibitors during the exhibition. Additional facilities such as registration counters, cloak rooms and air-conditioned food courts were also provided to ensure a seamless visitor experience. For the first time, the exhibition was also opened to general visitors during the last two days, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from individuals interested in the food processing industry, hospitality technologies and emerging food businesses, as per the release.

A Legacy of Growth and Future Plans

Over the past four decades, AAHAR has evolved into one of Asia's leading B2B exhibitions for the food processing and hospitality industry, providing a vital platform for Indian enterprises, exporters and global companies to connect, collaborate and explore new trade opportunities. The next edition of AAHAR will be held from March 2-6, 2027. (ANI)

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