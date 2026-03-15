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Roadside Blast Injures Six Kenyan Police Officers in Mandera
(MENAFN) At least six police officers were wounded in a roadside explosion in Mandera County in northeastern Kenya, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
According to police, the blast occurred Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) believed to have been planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants struck a police vehicle traveling along the Elwak-Wargadud Road.
The officers were inside the vehicle when the directional IED detonated as the car was overtaking a passenger bus heading toward Mandera.
Following the attack, security forces intensified operations in the area while authorities launched an investigation into the incident.
Officials say the region near the border with Somalia remains particularly vulnerable to militant activity due to the porous frontier. The area has repeatedly experienced attacks attributed to armed groups operating from across the border, sometimes with assistance from local collaborators, according to police.
According to police, the blast occurred Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) believed to have been planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants struck a police vehicle traveling along the Elwak-Wargadud Road.
The officers were inside the vehicle when the directional IED detonated as the car was overtaking a passenger bus heading toward Mandera.
Following the attack, security forces intensified operations in the area while authorities launched an investigation into the incident.
Officials say the region near the border with Somalia remains particularly vulnerable to militant activity due to the porous frontier. The area has repeatedly experienced attacks attributed to armed groups operating from across the border, sometimes with assistance from local collaborators, according to police.
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