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Russia Intercepts Ukrainian Drones, Including Some Heading to Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian authorities said Sunday that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a large number of Ukrainian drones overnight, including several that were reportedly heading toward the capital.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense units shot down a total of 170 drones between Saturday night and Sunday morning across multiple regions of the country.
Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said on his social media channel that 27 of the drones were heading toward the capital before being intercepted by defense systems.
Due to the situation, temporary flight restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo Airport and Kaluga Airport. The measures were confirmed by Rosaviatsia.
Authorities said the restrictions were implemented to ensure the safety of air traffic while defensive operations were underway.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense units shot down a total of 170 drones between Saturday night and Sunday morning across multiple regions of the country.
Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said on his social media channel that 27 of the drones were heading toward the capital before being intercepted by defense systems.
Due to the situation, temporary flight restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo Airport and Kaluga Airport. The measures were confirmed by Rosaviatsia.
Authorities said the restrictions were implemented to ensure the safety of air traffic while defensive operations were underway.
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