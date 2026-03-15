Virat Kohli Picks Chris Gayle Over Rohit Sharma As Best T20 Opener

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Virat Kohli has favoured his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle over India's prime batter Rohit Sharma as the best opener in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, who also boasts a strong record as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played a game of This or That, where he was given two choices and he had to pick one each time. Kohli was asked about the best opener in T20 cricket.

In a video released by the RCB on Sunday, Virat began by picking Adam Gilchrist over Sunil Narine, and the next comparison was between Gilchrist and Travis Head, in which Kohli chose the latter, as it specifically pertains to T20 Cricket.

The game came down to the end, at which point the former RCB captain had a choice between Rohit and Gayle. After thinking for a bit, Virat chose the Caribbean star as the best T20 opener.

West Indies former opener, Gayle, holds the record for the most total runs in T20 cricket history, with 14,562 runs in 455 innings across all T20 formats. He is widely recognised as the leading run-scorer in the format's history. He has scored 4965 runs in the IPL in just 142 matches.

Gayle also holds the record of the highest individual score in the tournament's history. The West Indies legend remained unbeaten at 175 playing for RCB against Pune Warriors in 2013.

While Rohit has scored 4231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings in T20I and 7046 runs in 272 matches and 267 innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Virat will be back in action for RCB when they start their campaign as the defending champions against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.