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Security Forces Kill Six Militants in Northwest Pakistan Operation
(MENAFN) Six militants were killed during a joint counterterrorism raid carried out by Pakistani security forces in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police officials said Sunday.
The operation took place in Kohat District after the Counter Terrorism Department and local police received intelligence suggesting that militants were preparing to carry out a major attack, according to district police officer Shahbaz Elahi.
Security forces then launched a targeted search-and-strike mission in the area. During the operation, the militants reportedly opened fire on the forces, leading to an armed confrontation.
Following the exchange of gunfire, all six militants were killed. Authorities said weapons were recovered from the suspects at the scene.
Officials added that the area has been sealed off, and additional search operations are continuing as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the region’s security.
The operation took place in Kohat District after the Counter Terrorism Department and local police received intelligence suggesting that militants were preparing to carry out a major attack, according to district police officer Shahbaz Elahi.
Security forces then launched a targeted search-and-strike mission in the area. During the operation, the militants reportedly opened fire on the forces, leading to an armed confrontation.
Following the exchange of gunfire, all six militants were killed. Authorities said weapons were recovered from the suspects at the scene.
Officials added that the area has been sealed off, and additional search operations are continuing as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the region’s security.
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