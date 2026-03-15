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Tanker Flying Greek Flag Gets Damaged Near Novorossiysk in Black Sea
(MENAFN) A tanker sailing under the Greek flag was struck early Saturday near Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, confirmed.
Speaking to the national broadcaster ERT, Kikilias said the vessel suffered only limited material damage. All 24 crew members aboard the ship were reported safe, including 10 Greek nationals.
The minister indicated that the Greek government could bring the matter to a broader European level if needed, describing attacks on commercial ships sailing under the Greek flag as "unacceptable and extremely dangerous."
According to officials, the tanker had departed from the northern Greek port of Port of Thessaloniki without cargo and was scheduled to load and transport oil. The vessel had been chartered by the US energy firm Chevron.
Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Kikilias noted that the strike may have been carried out using either a drone or a small missile, adding that similar attacks have taken place in the wider Black Sea region in recent months.
Speaking to the national broadcaster ERT, Kikilias said the vessel suffered only limited material damage. All 24 crew members aboard the ship were reported safe, including 10 Greek nationals.
The minister indicated that the Greek government could bring the matter to a broader European level if needed, describing attacks on commercial ships sailing under the Greek flag as "unacceptable and extremely dangerous."
According to officials, the tanker had departed from the northern Greek port of Port of Thessaloniki without cargo and was scheduled to load and transport oil. The vessel had been chartered by the US energy firm Chevron.
Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Kikilias noted that the strike may have been carried out using either a drone or a small missile, adding that similar attacks have taken place in the wider Black Sea region in recent months.
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