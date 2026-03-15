Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Try These 8 Traditional Hyderabadi Sweets For A Perfect Feast
This Hyderabadi sweet is made from bread and tastes just like a rich halwa. It transforms simple bread into a royal dessert. Instead of deep-frying the bread in ghee, you can toast it in an oven or air fryer. Pour sugar syrup and saffron-infused milk over it. Finally, top it with khoya and dry fruits.
This dessert is a quick version of Ras Malai that you can make in no time, and you don't even need chhena. You can get that classic rasmalai taste using just bread. Cut the bread into round pieces. Dip them lightly in milk and squeeze out the excess. Pour sweet, saffron-flavoured rabri over them and garnish with pistachios before serving.For Eid, you must make the Hyderabadi Sheer Khurma, a rich dessert made with milk and dates. It also includes seviyan (vermicelli) and dry fruits. You can also add chironji (charoli seeds) to enhance the flavour.To get that authentic Nizami taste, you have to make Gil-e-Firdaus, a special kheer made from lauki (bottle gourd). This recipe uses lauki along with sago (sabudana) and milk. Finely grate the lauki and sauté it in a little ghee. Then, boil it with milk, sago, and condensed milk. This thick kheer will be ready in just 10 minutes.To add more sparkle to your Eid celebrations, you can make Mauz ka Meetha, a dessert made from bananas. You can prepare it in just 10 minutes. Sauté banana pieces in a little ghee until they turn golden brown. Now, add milk and condensed milk. Keep stirring and let the mixture thicken. Once a nice aroma develops, add some dry fruits and serve.You should also include Badam Kheer in your Eid menu. While it usually takes a long time to make, here's a quick hack if you're short on time. Instead of soaking almonds, use almond powder. Just mix the powder into boiling milk and keep stirring. Add condensed milk and saffron, let it boil, and your kheer will be ready in 15 minutes.
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