Pakistan's Salman Reprimanded For Throwing Gloves, Helmet In Bangladesh Match

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistani cricket player Salman Ali Agha was officially reprimanded for his conduct during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday, the International Cricket Council announced.

Agha was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.2 for Players and Player Support Personnel.

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This relates to“abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” One demerit point was added to Agha's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

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The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when, after being run out, Agha threw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground in an inappropriate manner.

Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a 128-run victory (by DLS method) over Bangladesh and will take on the hosts in the decider on Sunday, ICC said.

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