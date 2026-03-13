Bihar: Control Room Set Up To Provide Relief To Oil And LPG Consumers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 13 (IANS) Amid concerns over the availability of cooking gas across Bihar, the Department of Food and Consumer Protection, Bihar, has set up a control room in Patna to address public grievances related to oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The control room has been established to provide prompt assistance to consumers facing difficulties in obtaining LPG cylinders.

It will remain operational daily from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM, during which residents from across the state can lodge complaints or seek information regarding LPG availability and distribution.

Consumers can contact the departmental control room at 0612-2233050 to report issues.

Officials said the department will take immediate cognisance of complaints and ensure necessary action is taken.

The department has also urged people not to panic and instead contact the control room for quick resolution of their problems.

Meanwhile, Tyagarajan SM, the District Magistrate of Patna, said there is no shortage of LPG in the district.

He added that the administration is keeping a strict watch on hoarders and black marketers, while a control room has been established to address public grievances.

However, the situation appeared tense in Katihar, where long queues formed outside gas agencies despite the administration claiming that adequate stock was available and that reports of shortages were merely rumours.

Amid the crowd of people waiting to refill their cylinders, one woman reportedly fainted.

In Araria, the administration conducted a major raid under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and seized 135 LPG cylinders allegedly stored illegally for black marketing.

Officials said the cylinders were recovered from a warehouse where they had been hoarded.

A similar situation was witnessed in Sasaram, where consumers gathered outside gas agencies from early morning.

Many residents said they had been standing in queues since 5:00 AM, waiting to refill their LPG cylinders.

Hundreds of people carrying cylinders were seen outside several agencies.

Locals said the shortage was causing difficulties, particularly as the holy month of Ramadan is currently underway, and families require cooking gas for daily meals.

The administration has assured that strict action will be taken against hoarding and black marketing, while efforts are being made to ensure smooth LPG supply across the state.