Maria Vyasa Releases New Video On Chinnamasta Of The Dasa Mahavidyas From Separation To Unity Through Surrender At The Vishuddhi Chakra

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chinnamamasta I suggest can then be seen as the result of the fully upturned desire and therefore upturned power of the individual, returning to source, and in the process piercing the granthis (blockages) to this union along the central energy channel (Sushumna)."Maria Vyasa releases a new video on Chinnamasta and the Dasa Mahavidyas, the ten wisdom goddesses of the Indian tantric tradition. The video links the goddess tradition to the six chakra system of the Kubjika School of Tantra and the Kundalini process. Vyasa draws on scholarly research, oral traditions, and her 2024 book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic.". This video is part of a video series about the Dasa Mahavidyas.

Author Maria Vyasa has released a new educational video on Chinnamasta, one of the ten Dasa Mahavidyas from the Indian tantric tradition. The video introduces a unique way of connecting the wisdom goddesses with the six chakra system originating in the Kubjika School of Tantra.

The video titled”Chinnamasta - Dasa Mahavidyas" draws from Vyasa's 2024 book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic." The Dasa Mahavidyas are a group of goddesses from the tantric tradition representing different wisdom aspects of the divine. The ten goddesses are Kali, Tara, Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Bhairavi, Chinnamasta, Dhumavati, Bhagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala.

The video combines academic research with oral traditions from living goddess traditions and personal contributions to the symbology of the goddesses. Vyasa presents both established scholarly perspectives and her own interpretations of the symbolic meanings. She explains how these goddess figures relate to the Kundalini process, a spiritual transformation described in yogic texts.

Maria Vyasa's main contribution is connecting the Dasa Mahavidyas with the six chakra system originated in the Kubjika School of Tantra, in a unique and comprehensive way. This connection between the goddess tradition and the chakra system represents new ground in understanding these ancient teachings. Vyasa's approach makes complex mystical concepts accessible while maintaining scholarly rigor.

Understanding Chinnamasta

Chinnamasta symbolizes both the concealing (tirodhana) of the underlying unity and the revelation (anugraha) of that unity. As a concealing power she creates a feeling of separation, as a revealing power she exposes that separation as illusory. Vyasa suggests that Chinnamasta is connected to the Vishuddhi chakra in the six chakra system. She also suggests this may mean that union with the divine can only be enjoyed after complete surrender, symbolized by the offering of the head. This surrender is a surrender of personal will, knowing and action to unite with a higher will, knowledge and action. This theory is supported by the fact that Vishuddhi means”very pure”, in the tantric tradition meaning unseparated.

Video Link:

About Maria Vyasa

Maria is a practicing Psychotherapist with about two decades of experience. She has been a teacher of classical yoga and yoga philosophy for the same amount of time. She was born a mystic and had her earliest mystical experience at the age of five. These types of experiences have been continuous throughout her life, and have sparked a lifelong exploration of religious traditions. Maria was brought up Christian. In her early twenties she was introduced to Indian culture and the yogic path, and became a practitioner. Her book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic" was published in 2024 by Austin Macauley Publishers. The book examines mystical experiences across yogic, Buddhist and Judeo-Christian traditions. It makes encoded mystical teachings accessible to contemporary readers.

Video Series on Dasa Mahavidyas

The Chinnamasta video is part of a series exploring all ten Dasa Mahavidyas. Each video in the series examines one or more goddesses and their symbolic meaning in the Kundalini process. The series provides educational resources for students of yoga, tantra and mystical traditions. Vyasa presents both traditional interpretations and her own conclusions throughout the series. Her unique contribution links each goddess to specific aspects of the six chakra system and stages of spiritual development.

youtube

Access and Availability

The book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic" is available in paperback and ebook formats. It can be purchased through major retailers including Waterstones, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is published by Austin Macauley Publishers in London. For more information about Maria Vyasa's work, visit mariavyasa. The website includes access to the Dasa Mahavidyas video series and additional educational content on mystical traditions.

beacons