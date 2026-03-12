Plea Bargaining Under BNSS: Uttarakhand Govt Orders Wide Publicity

Uttarakhand Promotes Plea Bargaining Under BNSS 2023

The Uttarakhand government has stated that the Government of India has introduced a provision for "Plea Bargaining" under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to make the justice system more accessible and effective, as well as reduce the burden of pending cases in courts.

Referring to a letter sent by the Union Home Secretary to all Chief Secretaries, Gajendra Singh Kaflia, Joint Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, in a communication addressed to the Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department, the Additional Secretary of the Medical Education and Health Department, the Director of the National Informatics Centre, the Additional Director of the Prosecution Directorate, and the Joint Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory Uttarakhand, has requested that wide publicity of the provisions related to "Plea Bargaining" under the BNSS, 2023 be ensured in the public interest.

The letter emphasises that extensive awareness should be created so that the implementation of the plea bargaining provisions under the BNSS, 2023, can gain greater momentum and help make the judicial process simpler, faster, and more effective. He further clarified that the primary objective of the new provisions introduced under this code is to bring greater ease to the justice system and reduce the pressure of pending cases on courts. Under these provisions, in cases where the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment, the accused has been granted the legal right to apply for plea bargaining within 30 days of the framing of charges, thereby helping to bring greater efficiency and dynamism to the judicial process.

Dehradun DM Reviews LPG Supply

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal held a meeting at Rishiparna Auditorium in the Collectorate on Thursday to review the availability and distribution system of LPG gas in the district. The meeting was attended by officials from oil companies and operators of gas agencies. During the meeting, the status of domestic and commercial gas supply in the district was reviewed, and necessary directions were issued to ensure a smooth distribution system. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)