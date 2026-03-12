Big Defence Leap: India To Get World's First Autonomous Maritime Shipyard In Andhra Pradesh

Sagar Defence Engineering on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the world's first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems centre at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

In what would be called a step forward in strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing and advancing the nation's maritime technological capabilities, the company, with an allocation of 29.58 acres of land at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, will have direct sea access for vessel construction, launch, testing and deployment for the establishment of the world's first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems centre.

Out of the 29.58 acres of land, 7.58 acres are waterfront land, and the remaining is harbour land.

“The initiative is aligned with the state's vision to strengthen India's marine technology ecosystem and build advanced manufacturing capabilities along its coastline,” the company said.

Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communications and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh Garu, laid the foundation stone for the centre.

Marking the launch of this landmark project, Nara Lokesh said,“I would like to thank Nikunj Parashar for believing in Andhra Pradesh and making the state a part of Sagar Defence Engineering's growth journey.”

“When I first met him and saw the vision for this project, it reinforced my belief that when policymakers, bureaucrats and entrepreneurs come together, we can truly rewrite India's growth trajectory.”

“This project is deeply personal for me. During my padyatra on these very roads, I met fishermen here and promised to support them and transform opportunities for their families. The Autonomous Maritime Shipbuilding and Systems Centre is not just about maritime technology, coastal security or the blue economy; it reflects that commitment. With India's 7,500-km coastline and Andhra Pradesh having the country's second-longest coastline, the maritime sector must become a major growth driver for our economy and our coastal communities.”

Nikunj Parashar, Founder & CEO, Sagar Defence Engineering, said,“At Sagar Defence Engineering, our vision is to redefine how maritime systems are designed, built and operated. The Autonomous Maritime Shipbuilding and Systems Centre represents the next chapter in that journey.”

“As global maritime operations increasingly move towards autonomy, this facility will enable India to design, test and manufacture next-generation unmanned maritime systems within the country.”

“With the support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, we are building a platform that will accelerate indigenous innovation, strengthen maritime security and position India as a global hub for autonomous maritime technologies.”