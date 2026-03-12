Iran Declares Week Of National Unity After New Supreme Leader's 1St Message

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, March 13 (IANS) Iranian First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said the administration has declared the coming week as the "Week of National Unity and Solidarity for Iran," according to the official news agency IRNA.

Aref said he had made the decision on behalf of the administration and was inspired by the first message of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The message was released earlier in the day and highlighted the need to maintain unity among the Iranian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aref said, as stressed by Iran's supreme leader, the people's "effective presence on the scene and maintaining national unity" are the most important props for the country's power and security.

Meanwhile, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, said Thursday that it is his country's "inherent right" to preserve peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iravani told reporters that Iran "fully respects and remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea."

"However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence. Rather, it is the direct consequence of the destabilizing actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and undermining regional security," he said.

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday called for the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that "the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely continue to be used."

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.