Kerala Assembly Polls: BJP's Top Brass Meets At PM's House For Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a parliamentary board meeting to deliberate on candidate selection and overall strategy for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. The parliamentary board meeting was held on Thursday at 4:00 pm at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and covered two parts - the West Bengal and Kerala assembly elections. The Kerala parliamentary board meeting started at 5:30 pm and concluded at 7:30 pm at the Prime Minister's residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former BJP president JP Nadda, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, BS Yediyurappa, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, former Kerala BJP president K Surendran, election co-incharge Shobha Karandlaje, Vinod Tawde, V Murlidharan, and Prakash Javadekar were present at the meeting.

BJP Deliberates Kerala Election Strategy

According to sources, the meeting involved extensive discussions on around 140 Assembly constituencies across the state. In the meeting, discussions were held on ticket distribution, candidate names, election surveys managed by private agencies and their comparison, strategy, situation and manifesto in Kerala, sources said.

Candidate Shortlisting and Alliance Plans

This time, 20 per cent of women, 25 per cent of youth and new faces will be on the party's priority list. George Kurian may get a ticket to woo the Christian vote bank, sources said.

BJP former leader K Surendran might get a ticket from Manjeshwar, Kerala, and state president Rajiv Chandrashekhar may get the ticket from Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, sources added.

Once the Election Commission announces the election, the BJP will release the candidate list in two parts. BJP is going to contest more than a hundred seats in Kerala, and the remaining seats will be contested in alliance with the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Twenty20 and others, sources said.

Future Meetings Scheduled

Another parliamentary board meeting will be held from March 15 to 17 to focus on Tamil Nadu, Assam and other states, sources added.

