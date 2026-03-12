Kerala To Urge Centre For More Non-Domestic LPG Amid Cylinder Shortage

State to Tackle LPG Shortage

A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to take urgent steps to address the shortage of LPG cylinders meant for non-domestic use in the state. The meeting decided to request the central government to increase the quota of non-domestic LPG cylinders allotted to the state. At present, the limit for such cylinders is 20 per cent. Considering the presence of a large number of migrant workers and growing demand, Kerala will seek a higher allocation.

Monitoring Committees to be Formed

To closely monitor the daily consumption and distribution of LPG cylinders used for both industrial and domestic purposes, the state government will form a state-level monitoring committee. District-level monitoring committees will also be formed under the leadership of district collectors. Monitoring will be carried out through a specially prepared dashboard system to track supply and consumption patterns.

Priority Distribution Plan

The decisions were taken during a meeting convened by the state government with representatives of major LPG companies to address the ongoing cooking gas crisis. The meeting also reviewed the need to fix a priority order for non-domestic LPG distribution during times of shortage. Institutions such as hospitals, old-age homes, orphanages, schools, community kitchens, IT park canteens and factory canteens will be given priority in the supply of cylinders. LPG companies have assured that guidelines for this priority distribution can be issued. The state government will also discuss and submit a list of other sectors that should be included in the priority category.

The Chief Minister stressed that under no circumstances should the functioning of crematoriums be disrupted due to the LPG shortage. The Civil Supplies Department will also take steps to increase the distribution of kerosene.

Measures Against Misuse and Fake News

To prevent misuse of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes, enforcement teams comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Civil Supplies Department, police, and LPG company representatives will intensify inspections. The Civil Supplies Department will also take steps to counter fake news related to the cooking gas crisis.

The meeting was attended by Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak and senior officials. Representatives from public sector oil companies, including IOCL Chief General Manager Geetika Verma, BPCL LPG State Head Tharyan Peter and HPCL Regional Manager Amsur Rahman also participated in the meeting.

