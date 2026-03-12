Joyalukkas Announces The Biggest Jewellery Sale!

The month-long promotion brings remarkable savings on gold, diamonds, polki and precious jewellery across international showrooms

Dubai, 2026

Joyalukkas, the world's favourite jeweller with over 190 showrooms across 12 countries, has announced the launch of 'The Biggest Jewellery Sale', offering customers across its international markets an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate moments of joy with exceptional value and unprecedented savings.

The sale will run across all showrooms in the UAE until 22 March 2026, the month-long promotion will offer jewellery shoppers an incredible flat 50% off on making charges across the entire spectrum of gold, diamond, polki and precious gemstone jewellery. Reinforcing the brand's customer-first philosophy, the sale will also feature 100% value on diamond exchange and convenient payment plans designed to make luxury jewellery more accessible than ever.

The offer will be valid across all Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia

A Celebration of Trust & Value

John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, said the promotion reflects the brand's enduring commitment to delivering exceptional value, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and design excellence that have made Joyalukkas a household name across continents.

“The Biggest Jewellery Sale is our way of celebrating the trust that millions of families have placed in us over the decades. We understand that jewellery represents far more than adornment - it embodies cherished memories, cultural traditions and milestone celebrations. By offering a flat 50% off on making charges alongside full diamond exchange value, we are ensuring that our customers can access the finest jewellery at truly remarkable value. This promotion spans our complete range, from timeless gold pieces to contemporary diamond designs, bridal collections to everyday elegance, all backed by our unwavering promise of purity, quality and integrity. We invite all jewellery lovers to visit our showrooms and discover pieces that will be treasured for generations to come.”

Unmatched Collection Diversity

The sale encompasses Joyalukkas' extensive portfolio of jewellery collections, each meticulously designed to cater to diverse tastes, occasions and cultural preferences. From traditional gold jewellery that honours heritage to stunning diamond creations capturing contemporary sophistication, the collection represents decades of design excellence. The brand's bridal collections feature elaborate necklaces, statement earrings and intricate bangles that blend traditional motifs with modern sensibilities, ensuring heirloom-quality pieces that celebrate cultural richness.

For those seeking contemporary elegance, Joyalukkas offers modern designs balancing minimalist sophistication with bold statements, alongside precious gemstone collections showcasing vibrant emeralds, deep sapphires and radiant rubies. Central to every piece is the brand's commitment to purity and authenticity - gold jewellery adheres to the highest quality standards, while all diamonds are responsibly sourced and certified, giving customers complete confidence in their purchases and reinforcing Joyalukkas' position as the world's favourite jeweller.

Customer Benefits & Assurance

Beyond the promotional discounts, customers participating in The Biggest Jewellery Sale will benefit from Joyalukkas' comprehensive service commitments that have defined the brand's reputation for over three decades. The 100% diamond exchange value ensures that customers can upgrade their existing diamond jewellery without any depreciation, recognising the full purchase value and enabling them to transition to new designs that reflect evolving tastes and occasions.

The easy payment plans remove financial barriers to luxury jewellery ownership, allowing customers to acquire their desired pieces through flexible instalments that accommodate different budgetary considerations. This accessibility philosophy aligns with Joyalukkas' vision of making premium jewellery available to a broader spectrum of customers without compromising on quality or design integrity.

Every purchase is backed by guarantees of authenticity, including certification for diamonds and precious gemstones, hallmarking for gold purity and comprehensive documentation that provides complete transparency. The brand's after-sales services include complimentary cleaning, maintenance support and resizing options, ensuring that each piece continues to look immaculate long after purchase.

A Legacy Built on Joy & Trust

Since its establishment, Joyalukkas has grown from a single showroom vision into a global retail phenomenon by staying faithful to the foundational values of trust, quality, integrity and joy. Founder and Chairman Dr. Joy Alukkas built the enterprise on a simple yet powerful promise: to provide families with jewellery they could trust across generations, backed by uncompromising standards and genuine care for customer satisfaction.

This philosophy permeates every aspect of the business, from product development to customer service. The Biggest Jewellery Sale represents a continuation of this legacy, offering extraordinary value while maintaining the meticulous quality standards and design excellence that have made Joyalukkas synonymous with reliability. As the promotion opens across international markets, customers are invited to experience the perfect convergence of heritage and innovation, exceptional quality and unprecedented value - acquiring jewellery that transcends mere ornamentation to become cherished symbols of life's most meaningful moments.

