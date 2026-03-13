US-Iran War: Pentagon To Reportedly Seek Additional $50 Billion, 'Years' Worth Of Critical Munitions Spent In Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration has already used up“years” worth of key munitions since the conflict with Iran began, Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

The rapid depletion has raised concerns about the mounting cost of the war and Washington's ability to rebuild its weapons stockpiles, the report stated.

| Iran war costs US $11.3 billion; AGM‐154 bombs bought 20 years ago used

Earlier, lawmakers were informed in a Pentagon briefing that the first week of the conflict with Iran cost the United States over $11.3 billion, according to a report by the New York Times, highlighting how quickly the war is depleting weapons and resources. The Times, citing unnamed sources familiar with Tuesday's closed-door briefing, noted that this figure does not include many expenses associated with the pre-strike buildup, implying that the total cost for the opening week could be significantly higher.

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran is unsettling companies around the globe, pushing up energy costs, tightening supplies of important raw materials and raising doubts about the dependability of key shipping routes that are essential for transporting everything from food to automobile parts

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to soon request as much as $50 billion in additional military funding from the White House and the United States Congress, The Financial Times reported.

The supplemental budget request is likely to trigger a heated debate on Capitol Hill, highlighting growing unease among lawmakers over the administration's handling of the conflict, as reported by FT.

Lisa Murkowski, a Republican member of the Senate Appropriations Committee responsible for approving the federal budget, cautioned that lawmakers will resist any expectation from the White House for an unrestricted funding request, FT reported.

| Trump Says 'US Won' Iran War But Senator Exposes Secret Plan To Send US Troops

She emphasised on Thursday that the Pentagon must“engage” with Congress.

Any supplemental funding bill for the war in Iran could encounter significant opposition in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "absolutely not" when asked by Sky News on Thursday whether there was a price that could cause him to confront President Donald Trump and say the Iran war was no longer affordable, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator and Air Force veteran Mark Kelly told MS Now that“The rounds we're firing - Patriot rounds, Thaad rounds... these weapon systems, each round is millions of dollars,” and contrasted that with Iran's cheaper arsenal, noting the Iranians are“firing cheap drones”, referring to Shahed drones that US intelligence officials say Iran can produce for about $30,000 each.

“The math on this doesn't work,” Kelly added, as reported by FT.

Meanwhile, Tomahawk missiles, subsonic cruise missiles with a 1,000-pound warhead, are produced by US defence contractor RTX at $3.6 million each.

Over the past five years, the U.S. military has purchased only 322 missiles, including 57 allocated for fiscal year 2026 for $206.6 million, meaning it can replenish only a small portion of the missiles likely expended in recent operations.

The US also deployed at least 124 Tomahawks in previous strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen and Iran's nuclear facilities in 2024 and 2025.

Iran's Shahed

Developed in Iran and costing only around $20,000, the Shahed has become a prominent weapon in modern conflicts, with Tehran's ally Russia deploying the drones extensively during its long-running invasion of Ukraine.

| How many Shahed drones does Iran have and why are they crucial? Explained

In recent days, these drones have hit US military bases, oil facilities, and civilian structures following US and Israeli air strikes on Iran that began Saturday, which involved cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided bombs.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an independent Washington think tank, estimated that the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury cost $3.7 billion, averaging over $891 million per day, AFP reported.

CSIS noted that the majority of this spending, $3.5 billion, had not been previously allocated in the budget.

| How the Iran war unraveled the Gulf's image as a luxurious safe haven

Meanwhile, the Iran War Cost Tracker website, which provides real-time estimates of the conflict's cost, showed the total exceeding $17 billion as of around 08:00 GMT on Thursday. The site reported that the United States is currently spending about $1 billion per day on the war.

However, it cautioned that the actual cost is likely higher, as these figures do not account for long-term expenses such as veteran healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies)