Ex-DDB Worldwide Chairman Marty O'halloran Joins Thrive PR As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY - Marty O'Halloran, former global chairman of DDB Worldwide, has joined Thrive PR and Communications AU/NZ in a strategic advisory role, marking a significant step in Thrive's next phase of growth.O'Halloran brings one of the most respected leadership track records in global marketing and communications. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, he rose from account manager in Melbourne, Australia, to global CEO and later global chairman of DDB Worldwide, one of the world's most influential creative networks and part of Omnicom Group. O'Halloran oversaw 10,000 staff in over 90 countries before retiring in 2024, the agency said in a statement.In his role of advisor across Australia and New Zealand, O'Halloran will guide Thrive's leadership team as the agency accelerates its multi-market, multi-service ambitions, supporting strategic growth, nurturing creative excellence, leveraging unrivalled business connections and mentoring the next generation of communications leaders.This first ever executive advisory role at Thrive, reflects the agency's continued evolution as an integrated communications agency trusted by global brands including The LEGO Group, Diageo, Cisco, Afterpay and Harley Davidson, to deliver strategic, creative and culturally impactful work.Thrive CEO and founder Leilani Abels said O'Halloran's experience building world-class agencies and thriving agency cultures will help shape the next chapter of Thrive's journey.“Marty has led one of the most awarded creative networks in the world and there are few leaders globally who are held in such high esteem. He understands exactly how agencies grow and he'll help Thrive to innovate, elevate creativity and continue to focus relentlessly on adding value to clients."

“Marty shares our belief that creativity and connections drive business growth, and that great agencies are built by creating environments where our people thrive. His perspective, mentorship and leadership will help us accelerate Thrive's ambitions - to be the number one agency that communications professionals come to grow and build extraordinary careers, and where the most ambitious clients in the world choose to partner," added Abels.

O'Halloran said he was drawn to Thrive's entrepreneurial spirit, its earned-first philosophy and the agency's commitment to developing talent.“Thrive has built something special - a modern communications agency with strong values, ambitious leadership and a clear belief in the power of creativity and earned influence,” O'Halloran said.



“I've always believed the best agencies combine strategic thinking, creative courage and a culture where talented people can do the best work of their careers. Thrive embodies that. I'm excited to advise Leilani and the team to help the agency continue its growth trajectory and support the next generation of communications leaders coming through the business," he added.