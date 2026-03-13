Team Mirai Pushing To Bring 'Digital Democracy' To Japan

MENAFN - Asia Times) The top story to emerge from Japan's Lower House election on Febuary 8 was the overwhelming victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the implosion of the old left-wing opposition.

But the other big story was the emergence of Team Mirai as a significant force in national politics. Mirai means“future,” in this case, a future enabled by artificial intelligence (AI).

Team Mirai was founded by AI engineer Takahiro Anno in May 2025. In July, he won a seat in the Upper House election. In February of this year, Team Mirai won 11 seats in the more powerful Lower House, receiving 3.97 million votes, or 6.9% of valid votes cast.

Up from zero, Team Mirai nearly matched the new right-wing Sanseito party, which jumped from 2 to 15 seats. Mirai won more than twice its 5-seat target, while Sanseito fell 50% short of its 30-seat target.

Team Mirai is a non-ideological party that advocates using digital technology to reform politics, improve government services and drive a new cycle of economic growth.

It is full of IT specialists capable of understanding what needs to be done and making their own practical contributions to getting it done. Unique among Japanese political parties, its technocratic approach resembles that of Singapore's People's Action Party-led government.

With faith in technology, Team Mirai aims toward“a country that can believe the future is bright.”

A graduate of the University of Tokyo School of Engineering, Takahiro Anno is also a founder of AI venture companies and a science fiction writer. At the university, he studied under Professor Yutaka Matsuo in the Department of Technology Management for Innovation.

Matsuo is a specialist in AI, deep learning (machine learning based on neural networks) and web engineering. His Matsuo Lab aims to“unravel the mysteries of intelligence” and“create an ecosystem that is equivalent to Silicon Valley.”