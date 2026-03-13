When Is Eid Holiday - 19 Or 20 March? India, Saudi Arabia, UAE Likely To Celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr 2026 After 29Th Ramadan

Muslims around the world celebrate this significant festival with grandeur and enthusiasm after offering morning prayers. Many a times confusion around Eid date arises as it is often celebrated on different days around the world due to time difference. To clear the confusion around Eid celebration dates, UAE's Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory released 2 images describing the date of visibility of Shawwal Crescent, which will determine the day of Eid celebrations and the end of Ramadan 1447 AH - the ninth month of Islamic calendar.

According to the International Astronomical Center, the crescent moon which marks the last day of Ramadan will be sighted on 18 March - corresponding to the twenty-ninth day of Ramadan - in countries that began fasting from 18 February. In other countries where fasting commenced on 19 February, including India, Eid will be celebrated on 20 March, Saturday, as crescent moon will be sighted on 19 March.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called the“festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of the holiest month in Islam - Ramadan. This year Ramadan, commenced in UAE and Saudi Arabia on 18 February, Wednesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon on 17 February, Tuesday. Moon-sighting committee's decision will determine the date of Eid festival after the Shawwal crescent is sighted.