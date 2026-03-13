Who Was Ayman Mohamad Ghazali? Lebanon-Born, Naturalised US Citizen Behind Michigan Synagogue Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) The armed man who rammed his vehicle into Michigan synagogues, one of the largest Reform synagogues in the US, has been identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a naturalised citizen born in Lebanon, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing federal officials.

The FBI is considering it as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community," said special agent Jennifer Runyan at a news conference. She called the incident "deeply disturbing and tragic".

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was a 41-year-old naturalised US citizen born in Lebanon.

Ghazali came to the US in 2011 on an immigrant visa as the spouse of a US citizen and was granted US citizenship in 2016, AP reported, quoting the Department of Homeland Security.

Ghazali had been traumatised when an Israeli airstrike on his family's village in Lebanon about 10 days ago killed two of Ghazali's brothers and two of their children, CBS News reported, as law enforcement investigated Ghazali's motive.

He was fatally shot after he rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel. His vehicle also caught fire after crashing into the building. He was found dead inside his vehicle, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

“What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation,” Bouchard said.

Ghazali reportedly crashed his truck through the doors of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, and drove down a hallway before a security officer fired at him.

The attacker was killed during the confrontation. The vehicle also caught fire soon after.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was shot dead by security personnel.

Within minutes of the attack, smoke billowed from the synagogue.

One security officer was hit by the vehicle and knocked unconscious but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said. And 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said Temple security officers“engaged the individual and neutralised the threat.”

None of the synagogue's staff, teachers or the 140 children at its early childhood centre were injured, according to AP.

Temple Israel has 12,000 members, according to its website, which says the synagogue is "passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe" and that its mission is to“create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

Cassi Cohen, director of strategic development at Temple Israel, told AP that she was standing in the hallway where the crash happened. She said a classroom was near where the car rammed the synagogue, with children and at least 30 staff members.

"This is heartbreaking," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace."

2nd attack in a year

This was the second attack at a house of worship in Michigan within the past year.

Last September, a former Marine fatally shot four people at a church north of Detroit and set it ablaze. The FBI later said he was motivated by "anti-religious beliefs" against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit briefly advised all Jewish organisations in the area to lock down.

