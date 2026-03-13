French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit Japan, South Korea From March 31

MENAFN - Live Mint) French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Japan from March 31 to April 2 and then South Korea, Tokyo and Seoul said on Friday.

"We have agreed to receive President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic and Mrs. Macron as official working visit guests from March 31 to April 2," Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

"Japan and France are special partners that share fundamental values and principles, and we hope that President Macron's visit to Japan on this occasion will further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries," Kihara told reporters.

Macron, who has visited Japan several times, will hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The two already held bilateral talks at a G20 meeting in South Africa last year.

The French couple will also meet the Japanese emperor and empress, Kihara added.

Macron's visit comes as China-Japan ties worsen following Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.

Macron visited China in December.

South Korea said that Macron's state visit to South Korea will be from April 2 to April 3 at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

"Macron will be the first European leader to make a state visit to South Korea since the launch of (our) new administration," the South Korean presidential office said.

"It will also mark his first visit to the country since taking office in 2017, and the first visit by a French president in 11 years," the statement added.