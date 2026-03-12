The Correct Selection Of Elevator Wire Ropes Hailed As The“Lifeline” Of Elevators.
|Rope core type
|Features
|Applicable Scenarios
|FC
|It has good oil retention, long-lasting lubrication, and excellent flexibility
|Medium- and low-speed, ordinary passenger elevators
|IWRC
|It has a stable structure, very low elongation, and strong compressive strength
|High-rise, high-speed, heavy-duty elevators
B. Twist Direction and Twist Method
Right-hand Interlocking Twist (RHLL): The most common choice, structurally stable, not easily rotated, and effectively balances the forces within the traction groove.
3. In-depth Evaluation of Performance Indicators
3.1 Tensile Strength GradeCommon grades include 1370/1770 MPa (dual strength) or 1570 MPa, 1770 MPa.
-
Dual Strength Rope: The outer layer has lower strength (easier to bend, reduces wear on the pulley groove), while the inner layer has higher strength (provides tension). This is currently the preferred choice for most traction elevators.
High-Strength Rope: Suitable for ultra-high-rise elevators, designed to reduce the additional burden from the weight of the wire rope itself.
3.2 Balance Between Flexibility and Abrasion Resistance
-
If the elevator has many reverse sheaves (e.g., 2:1 or 4:1 winding), the wire rope will experience frequent reverse bending. In this case, a structure with a finer wire diameter and a higher total number of wires (e.g., 8x19 series) should be preferred to improve fatigue resistance.
4. Environmental and Special Needs Considerations
The selection of wire rope cannot be separated from the operating environment:
-
Humid/Coastal Environments: Galvanized wire rope must be used to prevent wire breakage caused by electrochemical corrosion.
Frequent Use (e.g., in shopping malls): Pre-stretched wire rope is recommended to reduce initial elongation and decrease the frequency of downtime for adjustments.
5. Selection Pitfalls Avoided (Expert Advice)
-
Avoid Blindly Pursuing High Strength: The harder the wire, the more severe the wear on the traction sheave grooves. Excessive strength may shorten the traction sheave's lifespan and drastically increase replacement costs.
Matching Groove Hardness: Ensure the hardness of the outer wires of the wire rope matches the hardness of the traction sheave (usually ductile iron). A wire rope that is too hard will "cut" the grooves, while one that is too soft will wear out too quickly.
Verify Certificate of Conformity and Torsion Test: Qualified elevator wire ropes must comply with international/national standards such as GB/T 8903, and each batch should have a clear report on breakage inspection and tensile test.
Summary
The correct logical chain for selecting elevator wire ropes should be: determine the load and winding method → calculate the safety factor → select the structure and rope core → match the strength grade → consider environmental corrosion resistance.
Professional Tip: For high-speed elevators above 4m/s, it is recommended to directly consult the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for a matching solution, as these elevators typically require special compensation chains and vibration damping designs.
