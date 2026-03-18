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Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower


2026-03-18 02:18:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Wednesday, shedding 101.13 points, or 0.97%, to settle at 10,292.16 points.

During the session, a total of 274,928,869 shares were traded in 32,707 transactions across all sectors, with a value of QR 1,270,254,674.465.

Shares of 35 companies advanced, while 17 declined and one company remained unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QR 611,028,444,806.990, compared to QR 614,317,386,734.784 in the previous session.

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The Peninsula

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