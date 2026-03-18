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News Update! (18-03-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Interior Ministry advises public against responding to any suspicious calls or messages that take advantage of current situation.
Minister of Municipality highlights stability of supply chains.
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