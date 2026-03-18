Qatari Businessmen Association Affirms Investor Confidence In Qatar's Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) yesterday organized a roundtable meeting with heads of foreign chamber of commerce and international business councils operating in Qatar, in the presence of representatives from several affiliated companies.

The meeting comes as part of QBA's commitment to fostering cooperation with Qatar's private sector and the country's business community.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, Vice Chairman of QBA, and attended by representatives from France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. Sara Abdullah, QBA General Manager, also attended.

At the beginning of the meeting, the QBA Vice Chairman welcomed the heads of foreign chambers of commerce and representatives of business councils operating in the country, affirming that the State of Qatar has implemented all necessary measures and effective initiatives to maintain economic stability and ensure business continuity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani stressed that Qatar continues to reinforce its position as one of the most stable and attractive investment destinations in the region.

He noted that the country's strong economic fundamentals and institutional stability provide a secure environment for both local and international investors, despite prevailing global conditions.

The coordination meeting discussed avenues to enhance joint economic cooperation and expand partnerships between the local private sector and foreign companies, in a way that supports sustainable growth and strengthens confidence in the Qatari market.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid added that private sector companies represent a key pillar of the national economy, benefiting from a business environment characterized by transparency, regulatory stability, and advanced infrastructure.

For their part, several heads of chambers of commerce in Qatar affirmed that the Qatari economy enjoys a high degree of resilience and adaptability to global developments, supported by strong financial reserves, high credit ratings, and an advanced logistics system that ensures the uninterrupted flow of goods and services and the continuity of supply chains.

Representatives of the business councils also noted that Qatar remains a preferred investment destination for them, emphasizing that their affiliated companies continue to operate on a daily basis without disruption.

The chambers of commerce expressed their appreciation to QBA for its engagement and ongoing communication, aimed at unifying both foreign and local private sector stakeholders in a way that serves shared interests and supports development in Qatar.

Ongoing Cooperation

In this context, participants agreed to develop a joint action plan for sustained cooperation with chambers of commerce and business councils through workshops, including the organization of regular sessions and specialized joint economic forums with foreign chambers and their affiliated companies. This aims to enhance partnership opportunities between Qatari and foreign firms, build long-term economic relationships, support market stability, and strengthen confidence in the business environment.

Both the Qatari Businessmen Association and the international chambers of commerce in Qatar affirmed that this step represents a practical platform for integrating the local and foreign private sectors, contributing to reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional hub for business and investment.