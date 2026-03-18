Iranian, Japanese Fms Confer On Key Regional Developments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the latest situation in the region and military escalation, Trend reports.

In a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, the Iranian minister noted that Iran will continue to defend itself against U.S. and Israeli military air strikes.

Araghchi noted that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of U.S. and Israeli military air strikes on Iran.

He said that the U.S. side wants other countries to take steps regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Any step by those countries would mean joining the war.

During the conversation, the Japanese minister noted the importance of continuing contacts and consultations between Japan and Iran.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.