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UAE Tallies Daily Interception Of Iranian Missiles And Uavs

UAE Tallies Daily Interception Of Iranian Missiles And Uavs


2026-03-18 09:04:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that its air defense systems intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran during the day, Trend reports, citing the UAE Ministry of Defense.

The ministry stated that since the start of the conflict (February 28), a total of 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,669 drones targeting the UAE have been destroyed or intercepted.

In this timeframe, there were 6 fatalities, comprising 2 military personnel from the UAE and 4 civilians, with the total count of injuries escalating to 158.

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Trend News Agency

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