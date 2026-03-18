UAE Tallies Daily Interception Of Iranian Missiles And Uavs
The ministry stated that since the start of the conflict (February 28), a total of 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,669 drones targeting the UAE have been destroyed or intercepted.
In this timeframe, there were 6 fatalities, comprising 2 military personnel from the UAE and 4 civilians, with the total count of injuries escalating to 158.
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