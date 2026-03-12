Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter And Record Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|(unaudited)
|2025
|Three Month Period Ended
|Annual
|3/31/2025
|6/30/2025
|9/30/2025
|12/31/2025
|Totals
|(in $ thousands)
|Net income
|558
|237
|337
|62
|1,194
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|17
|13
|12
|13
|55
|Amortization of other assets
|23
|20
|22
|19
|84
|Interest expense
|–
|1
|–
|–
|1
|Interest income
|(13
|)
|(31
|)
|(41
|)
|(54
|)
|(139
|)
|Income taxes
|9
|3
|12
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|76
|71
|70
|79
|296
|Non-cash inventory impairments
|6
|35
|15
|12
|68
|Adjusted EBITDA Income
|667
|355
|418
|131
|1,571
|(unaudited)
|2024
|Three Month Period Ended
|Annual
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2024
|9/30/2024
|12/31/2024
|Totals
|(in $ thousands)
|Net (loss) income
|(169
|)
|(289
|)
|183
|349
|74
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|11
|11
|12
|12
|46
|Amortization of other assets
|23
|24
|21
|23
|91
|Interest expense
|1
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Interest income
|(25
|)
|(21
|)
|(20
|)
|(28
|)
|(94
|)
|Income taxes
|15
|15
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|(9
|)
|35
|65
|62
|153
|Non-cash inventory impairments
|73
|107
|34
|48
|262
|Adjusted EBITDA Income (loss)
|(95
|)
|(133
|)
|295
|481
|548
Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros' financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros' financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. To compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net income loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income loss and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.
Conference Call Today at 4:30pm Eastern Time
Nephros will host a conference call today at 4:30pm ET, during which management will discuss Nephros' financial results and provide a general business overview.
Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285
Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.
An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.
Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until March 19th, 2026, at 1 (855) 669-9658 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 3018234
About Nephros
Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.
For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros' expected revenue and cash flows for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, expected future revenue growth and the timing of such growth, the impact of U.S. tariff policy on future financial performance, the effect of new regulations on future revenue growth, the expected competitive advantages and anticipated impact of new product, service and customer education offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros' ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, the extent to which financial results based on emergency response sales can be outside Nephros' control, U.S. tariff and trade policy, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros' reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is expected to be filed on or before March 31, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
...
Robert Banks, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x110
...
|NEPHROS, INC.
|BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,400
|$
|3,760
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,414
|1,781
|Inventory
|3,232
|2,615
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|177
|142
|Total current assets
|11,223
|8,298
|Property and equipment, net
|106
|161
|Lease right-use-of assets
|1,021
|1,377
|Intangible assets, net
|318
|349
|Goodwill
|759
|759
|License and supply agreement, net
|164
|216
|Other assets
|50
|50
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|13,641
|$
|11,210
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|914
|649
|Accrued expenses
|1,462
|565
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|391
|348
|Total current liabilities
|2,767
|1,562
|Equipment financing, net of current portion
|–
|–
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|672
|1,063
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,439
|2,625
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024; no shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2025 and 2024.
|–
|–
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024; 10,644,268 and 10,544,691 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|153,329
|152,906
|Accumulated deficit
|(143,138
|)
|(144,332
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|10,202
|8,585
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|13,641
|$
|11,210
|NEPHROS, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue:
|Product revenues
|$
|4,621
|$
|3,849
|$
|18,234
|$
|14,035
|Royalty and other revenues
|108
|21
|555
|127
|Total net revenues
|4,729
|3,870
|18,789
|14,162
|Cost of goods sold
|1,968
|1,395
|7,164
|5,439
|Gross margin
|2,761
|2,475
|11,625
|8,723
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,316
|1,872
|9,000
|7,676
|Research and development
|395
|252
|1,339
|906
|Depreciation and amortization
|32
|34
|140
|135
|Total operating expenses
|2,743
|2,158
|10,479
|8,717
|Operating income
|18
|317
|1,146
|6
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|–
|–
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest income
|54
|28
|139
|94
|Other (expense) income net
|(10
|)
|19
|(78
|)
|(10
|)
|Total other income:
|44
|47
|60
|83
|Income before income taxes
|62
|364
|1,206
|89
|Income tax expense
|–
|(15
|)
|(12
|)
|(15
|)
|Net income
|$
|62
|$
|349
|$
|1,194
|$
|74
|Net income per common share, basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.01
|Net income per common share, diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|10,647,399
|10,544,353
|10,612,288
|10,525,197
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|11,205,420
|10,555,990
|10,968,063
|10,609,642
