Zelensky: Ukraine And Romania To Build Two New Power Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, according to Ukrinform.

"These weeks, we are working on expanding cross-border energ cooperation. It is important that we are building two new lines with Romania to supply electricity. The work is beginning, and this is something that can support our regions, in particular the Chernivtsi region. This is something that will allow Romania to become stronger in terms of ensuring energy security in our part of Europe. This is definitely mutually beneficial for both our countries. The relevant document on the construction of interconnectors was also signed today," he said.

Zelensky clarified that this concerns small and large interconnectors, which affects the timing of their construction. He noted that he hopes the first one will be built by the end of the year.

According to preliminary estimates, the construction of the large interconnector was to take up to five years. However, according to the President, during today's discussion, a term of two years was agreed upon.

The head of state also reported that during the meeting with Romanian politicians, the import of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine was discussed.

"It is important that all countries on this path are helping, including our neighbor, Romania. We are talking about a large volume. This is definitely a strategic partnership, because with the volume of gas that Ukraine will not use, we will be able to help other countries. We have a gas storage facility for this purpose, i.e., a place to store [gas]. And we will have enough for ourselves and other countries," he said.

According to him, the parties discussed joint development of gas fields in Ukraine. Zelensky noted that this is a global project, and bureaucratic preparations for it must begin now.

As reported by Ukrinform, the presidents of Ukraine and Romania, Volodymyr Zelensky and Nicușor Dăn, signed a declaration on strategic partnershi and a number of other documents in Bucharest today.

Photo: Facebook Volodymyr Zelensky