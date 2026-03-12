Early Spring Break In The UAE Sees Parents Reshaping Childcare Plans And Daily Schedules

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

With schools across the UAE moving the spring break forward, many families are suddenly juggling work and childcare while figuring out how to keep children engaged at home.

With ongoing regional tensions, parents say they are restructuring routines, enrolling children in spring camps, or planning home-based activities to keep the break both productive and reassuring for their families.

Several camps across the country have stepped in to support working parents by offering structured programmes where children can learn, play, and socialise in supervised environments, while parents work nearby at dedicated facilities.

Others are opting to keep children at home and creating structured schedules that mix revision, hobbies and playtime.

Here's what parents and families do to keep children productively busy while maintaining their work routines.

While some parents are creating structured schedules at home, others are turning to camps to provide supervision and engagement.

For Dubai resident Inga Rusu, creating a structured schedule at home has been key. She said she has been trying to keep her son occupied with schoolwork and hobbies during the break.

“I am trying to keep my ten-year-old busy by giving him tasks on different subjects from his workbooks, which I check later after I finish work,” she said.“The school has also given him some activities and assignments that I ask him to finish and revise, otherwise I fear there'll be a learning loss.”

At the same time, she allows space for play and social interaction.

“Some of his friends come over, and the dining table is converted into a Table Tennis table and they play at home,” she added.

Her son has also continued some of his regular activities.

“Since he does Arabic online, those classes continue. He also has his guitar exams coming up, so he practices that as well,” she said, adding that she sometimes joins him for board games after finishing work.

For families where both parents work, structured camps are emerging as a practical option.

Susan Jensen, a working mother, said enrolling her daughter in a camp provides both engagement for the child and peace of mind for parents.

“With schools closing earlier than expected, it's been a bit tricky balancing work and keeping my 6-year-old daughter engaged at home,” she said.“A structured camp gives her something fun to look forward to each day, and for us it's reassuring to know she's in a safe, supervised environment while learning and playing with other children.”

For all parents mostly, the key has been creating a balance between a regular schedule and play.

Kazakh expat Karina Shashkova, a resident of Dubai Hills, said keeping energetic children indoors has been difficult.

“My two boys have started football camp since Monday. With last week being distance learning and the spring break being advanced, they really didn't know what to do at home,” she said. The camp helped restore routine for her sons.

“It costs Dh180 for a three-hour session,” she added.“When children are at home, they naturally drift towards devices, so this is definitely a better option.”

Camp organisers say safety protocols remain a top priority, particularly given the wider regional situation.

Shubhangi Singh, Partner and Head of Pure Minds Academy, said many parents prefer camps where they can remain nearby.

“With the current situation in the region weighing on everyone's minds, many parents are choosing to work from home to stay close to their families,” she said.“Our camp gives them a practical and reassuring option... their children are in a safe, supervised environment, learning something exciting.”

She added that the set-up allows parents to stay close while maintaining their daily routines.

“Parents of registered children can head to the hotel co-working space, gym, or pool and have a productive day nearby. It is a comforting solution for families navigating uncertain times.”

Organisers also emphasized that their staff follow strict supervision protocols so children remain in secure spaces during alerts or other situations.

Several camps are combining creativity, science and hands-on learning to keep children engaged during the break.

Shifa Yusuff Ali, CEO and Founder of IdeaCrate, said their programme focuses on building creative and critical thinking skills.

“The program runs daily from 9:00am to 2:00pm and is designed for children aged 3.5 years and above,” she said.“Week 1 focuses on creative thinking through activities such as rhythm, storytelling, toy making, mystery solving and movie direction.”

The following week shifts to more technical exploration.

“Week 2 focuses on critical thinking, including launchpad experiments, tinkering, science lab activities, architecture basics and engineering challenges,” she added.

Similarly, other educational camps are also trying to offer a creative escape from current events.

Laura Ruiz, Head of Marketing at OliOli, said,“If you are looking for a way to distract little engineers from everything going on in the world, this camp is sure to inspire little ones as they explore the exciting worlds of art and engineering.”

While some families had initially planned travel during the spring break, uncertainty around schedules and regional developments has led many to reconsider plans.

Business Bay resident, Vikas Arora said,“With most of my son's friends travelling, he has been getting quite bored lately. We had earlier planned a trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, for the Eid holidays, but with the situation changing rapidly, we are now in two minds. On second thoughts, we are also considering making a short trip to our home country, India, to visit relatives and then perhaps return by March 20.”

Meanwhile, educators underline the break can be a balance between rest and light academic engagement.

Echoing this approach, Principal Abhilasha Singh of Shining Star International School highlighted how her school in Abu Dhabi has introduced mindfulness sessions to support families during the disruption.

“We have also started a daily mindfulness session from 10 to 10:30am,” she said.“The session is open to the entire community... a space where people can pause, be in the moment, and practise the stillness and calm that we all need during this time of disruption and uncertainty.”

Interestingly, the initiative is spearheaded by students themselves.

“These sessions are led by our own students, many of whom are trained in mindfulness practices. Each day, two students take the lead in guiding the group through the session,” she added.

The school has also opened counselling support to the wider community.

“Our school's inclusion head, school counsellor, and members of the SEND team are available virtually to support students and parents,” she said.“Anyone who is feeling anxious, disrupted, or uncomfortable can join these sessions.”

