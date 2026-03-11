UAE Engaged 13 Missiles, 39 Drones From Iran On March 11 9 Injuries Recorded

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The Ministry of Defence has announced that it engaged 13 missiles and 39 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), or drones, launched from Iran on March 11.

In a statement, the authority said that it engaged 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 UAVs. Nine more injuries were recorded, of which four were from an incident at DXB where two drones fell.

Since the beginning of the Iranian aggression on February 28, the UAE has engaged 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,514 drones. These attacks have so far resulted in six deaths, among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals.

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As of March 11, 131 minor to moderate injuries have been recorded - nine more than on March 10. These have been recorded among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its full readiness to counter any threat to the nation, stating that it will firmly confront all attempts to compromise the UAE's security, sovereignty, and stability, and that it remains committed to protecting the country's national interests and capabilities.