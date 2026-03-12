Iran 'Welcome' At FIFA World Cup 2026, But... - Trump Lays Out Terms, Says Ticket Sales 'Through The Roof'
Iran has qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle, as reported by Reuters.
"The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The Iranian Football Association (FFIRI) issued a statement on social media late on Thursday saying the United States should not be allowed to host the World Cup if it could not guarantee the safety of players, Reuters reported.
"The World Cup is a historic and international event and its custodian is FIFA, not any country," it read.
"Some so-called celebrities want Iran's team excluded from the World Cup, but if any country should be excluded it is a host country that cannot ensure the safety of the teams taking part."
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates...)
(With inputs from agencies)
