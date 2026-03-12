Tor Missile System And Fuel Train: How Ukrainian Drones Destroy Enemy Air Defense And Logistics In Luhansk Region

According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“In the Luhansk region, pilots of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Magyar's Birds" destroyed the enemy's S-300V anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, the brigade's operators struck a train carrying fuel and lubricants that was supplying Russian troops,” the report said.

Operators of the 413th Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" also hit a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

As noted, the operations were carried out in cooperation with the newly created Deep Strike Coordination Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile syste in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and struck several other military targets.

